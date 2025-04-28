Manassas Celebrates Railway Heritage at 31st Annual Railway Festival

MANASSAS, Va. — Trains will take center stage once again as Manassas hosts its 31st Annual Railway Festival on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

The family-friendly event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., spanning the historic downtown area between the train station parking lot and Harris Pavilion. Attractions include model train exhibits from groups like the National Capital Trackers and the Piedmont Railroaders, as well as safety displays from Amtrak and VRE.

Children can enjoy bounce houses, barrel train rides, and a variety of other activities. VRE will offer special train excursions to Clifton at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in cash or $9 by card, and are on sale now.

“The festival celebrates Manassas’ rich railway heritage with Norfolk Southern, VRE, and Amtrak,” said Kristen Kiefer, Executive Director of Historic Manassas Inc. “It’s a way to honor where we’ve come from and where we’re going as a historic train town.”

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Manassas Museum and learn about the city’s evolution around its rail lines.

Adding to the excitement, Amtrak is partnering more closely with Historic Manassas to promote the city as a destination. Plans include a new ticket kiosk at the Manassas station and updated marketing materials highlighting the area’s historic sites.

“Manassas isn’t just a stop — it’s becoming a destination in itself,” Kiefer said.