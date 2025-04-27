Culpeper — WWII Warbird Rides and Helicopter Demo at Culpeper Airport

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will host its first event of the year, the Warbird Expo, on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Culpeper Regional Airport. The event will feature warbird rides in a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber and a Stearman bi-plane, as well as a helicopter demonstration flight. As part of a Mother’s Day weekend promotion, all mothers attending will receive free non-alcoholic drinks from the Law Dawgs food truck.

Here’s the full press release:

Culpeper, VA – The Capital Wing of the CAF, Commemorative Air Force, will be hosting its first event of the year on Saturday May 10 at the Culpeper Regional Airport. This Warbird Expo event will feature warbird rides in a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber and Stearman bi-plane, plus an exciting helicopter demonstration flight at mid-day.

“As this is Mother’s Day weekend, we have a special treat for all the moms in attendance. All Moms will receive free drinks (non-alcoholic) all day at the Law Dawgs food truck,” said Pete Ballard, event coordinator. “Most people think of WWII warbirds as a passion enjoyed by only men. Not true. The Capital Wing has several women members and three of them will be at this Warbird Expo event. Nancy Gorell is a CAF certified Marshaller (an aircraft traffic cop), Val Lackey runs our PX, and Neharika Gambhir wears many hats and was recently featured in the CAF national magazine. All of them will be glad to talk to women and girls about opportunities to be around WWII warbirds at the Capital Wing,” said Ballard. “Oh, and by the way, the Law Dawgs food truck is owned and operated by Rhonda Hunt. She would love to talk to you.”

Featured on the ramp at the Warbird Expo will be one of the helicopters of AirCare6 operated by PHI Air Medical and based at the Culpeper Regional Airport. “We have made arrangements with AirCare6 to let the public get up close to this unique helicopter ambulance,” said Jerry Garegnani, one of the Capital Wing members organizing the event. “The crew of AirCare6, which includes several women aviation nurses, will explain what they do and show the public the inside of the helicopter,“ he said.

In addition, all those purchasing a warbird ride will receive a unique CAF Challenge coin, custom flight certificate, and booklet about their warbird. “For most people, a warbird ride is a bucket list item, a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Ballard. “We will be providing rides in our TBM Avenger, the largest single-engine bomber of WWII powered by a huge radial engine developing 1,900 hp and the Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane. Either warbird is an exciting experience.”

Warbird rides in the TBM Avenger and Stearman may be booked in advance at the Capital Wing rides website https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. Flights not sold in advance will be available for purchase at the airport on the day of the event.

On static display will be a Japanese Fuji LM-1, one of only three still flying in the world, a North American T-6 Texan, and a French Alouette II, the world’s first jet powered helicopter. At mid-day the Alouette will provide a thrilling airborne demonstration, depending on weather and pilot availability.

The Culpeper Regional Airport is located on Beverly Ford Road at Rts 15/29 in Elkwood, VA. Parking and admission are free. The Warbird Expo will be open from 10 am until 4 pm Saturday May 10.