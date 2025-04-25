Police Blotter: Shooting, Stabbing, Assaults, and Arrests Across Prince William and Stafford Counties

Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE — Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:48 p.m. on April 24 in the 14900 block of Enterprise Lane. Officers said a verbal altercation between occupants of a red sedan escalated into gunfire between the sedan’s occupants and nearby pedestrians.

The sedan fled the scene by vehicle, and the pedestrians left on foot before police arrived. One bullet struck a home, causing debris to injure a resident inside. Another round struck an unoccupied vehicle. Officers and a K-9 unit searched the area but were unable to locate anyone involved. The investigation is ongoing.

MANASSAS AREA — A 35-year-old man was stabbed following an altercation on April 24 at approximately 1:36 p.m. in the 7300 block of Miramar Drive. According to police, the victim and an acquaintance, identified as Adrian Basilio Espinoza, engaged in a verbal dispute that escalated. Espinoza allegedly cut the victim with a knife before fleeing.

Warrants have been issued for Espinoza, 33, of the 8500 block of Kirby Street in Manassas, charging him with malicious wounding. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

WOODBRIDGE —

Reckless Handling of a Firearm:

Officers already in the area of Featherstone Road and Arizona Avenue on April 23 around 8:39 p.m. heard multiple gunshots. Police said a sedan traveling eastbound on Featherstone Road fired several rounds into the air before fleeing. No injuries or property damage were reported.

MANASSAS —

Vandalism on School Grounds:

A School Resource Officer at Colgan High School discovered vandalism inside a textbook on April 23 at around 12:16 p.m. Police said swastikas and derogatory language had been drawn inside the book. No threats toward students or staff were found, and no additional vandalism was reported.

Arrests in Prince William County

MANASSAS AREA—

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [Juvenile]:

A 15-year-old male was arrested after assaulting a School Resource Officer and attempting to disarm him at Osbourn Park High School. The juvenile is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Sexual Assault:

Edwin Alberto Mendoza, 28, was arrested for sexually assaulting two women near Community Drive and possession of suspected illegal drugs. He is being held without bond.

Sexual Assault Investigation:

Edgar Antonio Lopez Hernandez, 48, was arrested following an investigation into a reported sexual assault at the Forest Park Mobile Home Park. He faces charges of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of object sexual penetration.

WOODBRIDGE —

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [Hospital Incident]:

Hawa Kaloko, 23, was arrested after allegedly assaulting two officers and hospital staff during an evaluation at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officer:

Humberto Hernandez-Valles, 41, was arrested after resisting officers and allegedly kicking one officer and attempting to bite another during a call on April 24. He is being held without bond.

Attempted Abduction [Domestic]:

Quentine Preston Forge, 31, of Fredericksburg, was arrested after he allegedly headbutted a woman and attempted to drag her from a fitting room at PRIMARK inside Potomac Mills Mall on April 24. Forge is charged with attempted abduction, assault and battery, and obstruction of justice. He is being held without bond.

Malicious Wounding [Domestic]:

A 47-year-old man was arrested following a domestic dispute on April 24 at a residence in the 2900 block of Wetherburn Court. Police said Bedri Sinan Kahramanoglu headbutted a 48-year-old family member during an argument. Kahramanoglu is charged with malicious wounding. Court date pending; bond unavailable.

DUMFRIES —

Threats to Bomb:

Candice Sherrell Logan, 35, was arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb Potomac Middle School. She was charged with threats to bomb and disorderly conduct.

Stafford County

Robbery Suspects Caught:

Deputies arrested Claude Church Jr., 30, and Heather Harrison, 38, after spotting them near Woodland Drive on April 24. Both were wanted out of Fairfax County for robbery charges. Church faces additional charges for possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia. Both suspects are being held without bond.

Fraud and Foot Chase at Panera Bread:

Shane Williams, 28, was arrested on April 23 after trying to use counterfeit money at Panera Bread on Stafford Market Place. Williams fled on foot but was tackled by a Sheehy Toyota employee before deputies detained him. He is charged with possession of forged currency, use of forged currency, possession of a fictitious identification, and obstruction of justice.

Assault at Jay’s Sports Lounge:

Deputies responded to a fight between two women at Jay’s Sports Lounge on April 24. Police said one woman assaulted and dragged the other by her hair after the victim took her car keys to prevent drunk driving. The suspect was pepper-sprayed in self-defense. She was charged with assault and battery and public intoxication and is being held without bond.

Drugs at Rappahannock Regional Jail:

Staff at the Rappahannock Regional Jail found a suspected controlled substance hidden inside an AirPods case belonging to a new inmate brought in from another jurisdiction. The substance was seized, and charges are pending.

Fraud During Traffic Stop:

A traffic stop on April 24 near Richmond Highway and Sage Lane led to the arrest of a driver who provided a false identification. Deputies discovered the man had no driver’s license. He is charged with falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, driving without a license, and having an expired inspection. He is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.

Hit and Run on Hulls Chapel Road:

Deputies responded to a damaged mailbox on April 24. It was determined a FedEx driver struck the mailbox. No injuries were reported.

Phone Stolen on River Crest Way:

A resident reported that he accidentally dropped his phone and it was missing when he returned to the area. Deputies are investigating the larceny reported on April 24.

Public Intoxication on Little Whim Road:

Deputies arrested a man on April 24 who was reportedly intoxicated and on his way to steal more alcohol. He was charged with public intoxication and held until sober.

Stolen Property at Traffic Stop:

Deputies arrested a driver near Access Eye on Cambridge Street after discovering one of the vehicle’s license plates was reported stolen. The driver was charged with receiving stolen goods and failure to obey a traffic light and is being held without bond.