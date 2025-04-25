Just Reduced in Stafford: Updated Townhome with Garage and Extra Storage

402 Cabin Ct, Stafford, VA 22554

Now listed at $420,000

This updated three-level townhome in the Cabin Creekwood neighborhood has just been reduced and is ready for its next owner. Thoughtfully updated and move-in ready, the home offers a combination of modern style and convenience.

Highlights include:

Three bedrooms (third bedroom not to code)

Two and a half bathrooms

One-car attached garage with additional storage and inside access

Driveway parking for two more vehicles

Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated countertops, and center island with storage

Open-concept living and dining area with updated main-level powder room

Neutral paint throughout for a clean, bright atmosphere

Fully fenced backyard with a deck, ideal for relaxing or entertaining

The upper level features two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and a renovated full bath with a wide vanity and a floor-to-ceiling tiled

tub surround. The lower level includes a third bedroom space with fireplace, luxury vinyl plank flooring, a full bathroom with walk-in shower, laundry area, and extra storage.

Additional updates include a new HVAC system installed in 2024. With over 2,000 square feet of finished living space, this home offers excellent value and functionality.

Conveniently located near I-95, US-1, Quantico, and the VRE, the home provides easy access to major commuter routes, shopping, dining, parks, schools, and medical facilities. Outdoor recreation is close by with the Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers, and historic Downtown Fredericksburg is just a short drive away.

Listed by Lindsey Schmidt

Fathom Realty

Licensed in VA

[email protected]

MLS#: VAST2036384

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