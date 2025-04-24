Weekend Events: April 25–27, 2025 – Celebrate Earth Day and More

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve rounded up the best local events happening Friday through Sunday. Whether you’re interested in the arts, fitness, or environmental awareness, there’s something for everyone in our region.

Art Exhibit at Annaburg

Friday, April 25 – Sunday, April 27

Annaburg, 9201 Maple Street, Manassas, VA

Enjoy a three-day art exhibit hosted by Manassas Parks, Culture, and Recreation. The event begins with an evening reception on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by gallery hours on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. The exhibit features a wide range of work by local artists in a beautiful historic setting.

For more information: manassasva.gov or call 703-368-1873

Anything is Pawsable 5K Run – Manassas

Saturday, April 26 | 9 a.m.

Dean Park, 9501 Dean Park Lane, Manassas

This pet-friendly 5K supports the Prince William SPCA and welcomes runners, walkers, and animal lovers. Participants receive a race shirt and pet bandana (while supplies last). Proceeds benefit local animal rescue programs. Rain or shine.

Register or learn more: pwspca.org

Fredericksburg Earth Day Festival

Saturday, April 26 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Old Mill Park, 2410 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg

Now in its 20th year, the Earth Day Festival is a major outdoor event celebrating environmental awareness. Highlights include hands-on kids’ activities, riverfront yoga, live music, and over 100 eco-friendly vendors. The event is free and open to the public.

Read our full preview: Goat Yoga, Raptors, and Riverfront Fun

Event details: fxbg.com

Globetrotters Concert: Fredericksburg Sister Cities and Concert Band

Sunday, April 27 | 3 – 4 p.m.

James Monroe High School Auditorium, 2300 Washington Avenue, Fredericksburg

This free concert showcases music from around the world and celebrates Fredericksburg’s international partnerships. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Concert Band and Fredericksburg Sister Cities, doors open at 2:30 p.m.

More information: fxbg.com

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