Election News Roundup: Early Voting Begins in Stafford County; Prince William County Wins National Election Award

Early Voting Starts May 2 for June Democratic Primary

Early voting for the June Democratic Primary Election begins Friday, May 2, 2025, in Stafford County. Voters participating in the primary will choose nominees for Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General. The election will take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. There is no Republican primary this cycle.

Early voting will take place at the General Registrar’s new location:

124 Old Potomac Church Road, Suite 205, Stafford, VA 22554

Note: Early voting will not be available at the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center.

Voting Schedule:

Weekdays: May 2 – June 13, Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: June 7 and June 14, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Closed: Memorial Day, May 26

Key Dates:

May 2: Early voting begins

May 27: Last day to register or update registration

June 6: Last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot

June 14: Last day for early in-person voting

Absentee ballot drop boxes will be available at the Registrar’s Office during early voting hours through June 16, and at all polling places on

Election Day, June 17, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters can confirm their polling location and district information by visiting:

staffordcountyva.gov/voter-registration

Questions? Call the Stafford Voter Registrar’s Office at (540) 658-4000.

Prince William County – Office of Elections Honored with National Award

The Prince William County Office of Elections has been recognized with a prestigious national honor—the 2024 “Clearie” Award from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC). The award celebrates excellence in election administration and was given to PWC for its “Publishing Results Tapes Online” initiative.

Out of over 250 entries from across the U.S., Prince William County was one of 53 recognized programs, marking the first time a Virginia locality has won a Clearie Award. The county also received an Honorable Mention in the “I Voted” Stickers category and submitted several model programs now replicated across Virginia.

“To win an award of this magnitude validates the excellent work of our Board, leadership team, and staff,” said Eric Olsen, Director of the PWC Office of Elections. “This demonstrates our commitment to transparency and providing an excellent voting experience for PWC voters.”

The award follows a 2024 community survey where 94% of residents said they were satisfied with their voting experience, showing the largest improvement among all county services from 2021 to 2024.

“The Prince William County Office of Elections is committed to ideals of fairness, security, and transparency,” added Marcus Moyer, Secretary of the PWC Electoral Board. “It is an honor to see one of our initiatives highlighted on a national stage.”

The EAC is a bipartisan federal agency established under the Help America Vote Act and uses the Clearinghouse Awards to promote innovation and best practices in election management.