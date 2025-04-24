Book Lovers Flock to Spring Book Sale Weekend at Chinn Park Library in Lake Ridge

LAKE RIDGE, Va. — Book enthusiasts from across the community are invited to stock up their shelves while supporting a good cause during the Spring Book Sale at Chinn Park Regional Library, hosted by the Friends of Chinn Park Library.

The annual sale, running from now through Saturday, April 26, 2025, features thousands of gently used books, DVDs, and more, all at bargain prices. Proceeds help support the library’s programming and resources.

On Thursday and Friday, April 24–25, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., it is open to everyone. Shoppers can browse a wide selection of fiction and non-fiction books, children’s titles, cookbooks, and more.

On Saturday, April 26, the sale wraps up with the popular Bag Sale from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., where customers can fill an entire bag of books for one low price.

Chinn Park Regional Library, located at 13065 Chinn Park Drive, serves the Lake Ridge and Prince William County community with a wide range of services, including a full-service children’s area, public computers, meeting rooms, and a variety of programs for all ages. The library is part of the Prince William Public Library system.

The Friends of Chinn Park Library, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, supports the library through fundraising, advocacy, and volunteer efforts. For more information about the book sale or to get involved, email [email protected].