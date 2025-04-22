Two House Fires Displace Multiple Families in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Fire crews responded to two separate house fires over the weekend that left several families displaced and sent two people to the hospital.

Dumfries

At 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 21, 2025, fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 17000 block of Washington Street in Dumfries. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. While no injuries were reported, the fire caused major damage, displacing three adults and seven children. The Red Cross is assisting the affected family. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was sparked by lint in the home’s dryer vent hose, which ignited nearby clothing.

Woodbridge

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 9:53 a.m., firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Hardy Ridge Drive in Woodbridge, where they encountered an active kitchen fire rapidly spreading. Fire crews managed to extinguish the flames. One occupant and a neighbor were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released. The blaze caused significant structural damage, and the home was deemed unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The Red Cross is providing aid to two adults and two children. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated on the stovetop and was accidental.