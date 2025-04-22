Bora Bora Smoothie Cafe Coming to Stafford’s Garrisonville Road

STAFFORD, Va. — A new addition is coming to Stafford County’s food scene.

Bora Bora Smoothie Cafe, a growing chain known for its smoothies, açai bowls, croffles (a hybrid of croissant and waffle), and other sweet treats, is set to open its doors at 296 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford. A banner reading “Coming Soon” now hangs on the former vape shop in the Concepts building, formerly a shoe store, located near a Home Depot.

The franchise is part of a wave of trendy dessert and drink spots sweeping across the country, with other locations already open or planned in New York, Florida, Illinois, and Tyson’s Corner in Northern Virginia. The cafe is known for its over-the-top fruit bowls, specialty ice cream, crepes, mocktails, and Instagram-worthy presentations.

This will be the first Bora Bora Smoothie Cafe in Stafford County.

An opening date has not been announced. Potomac Local News has reached out to the business for more details and will provide updates as they become available.

Know of another new business coming to Stafford County? Text us a photo to 571-989-1695.