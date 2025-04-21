Himalayan Grill Opens in Haymarket with Grand Ribbon Cutting Celebration

HAYMARKET, Va. — The Town of Haymarket welcomed a flavorful new addition to its dining scene on Friday, April 19, with the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Himalayan Grill, located at 6624 Watts Rd, Haymarket.

Mayor TracyLynn Pater, joined by Police Chief Allen Sibert, members of the Town Council, police officers, local business owners, family, and friends, helped celebrate the occasion. The ribbon was ceremoniously cut by Mayor Pater and Aanvi Thapa, the 8-year-old daughter of owners Nepal and Anita Thapa, who are longtime Gainesville residents.

The Thapas opened Himalayan Grill to share the rich and vibrant flavors of Indian and Nepalese cuisine with the local community. The menu includes a variety of traditional dishes such as Chicken MoMo, Royal Butter Chicken, and Kashmiri Lamb Rogan Josh, as well as vegetarian favorites like Palak Paneer and Daal Makhani.

The restaurant’s full menu is available at himalayangrillva.com.