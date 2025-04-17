Tour the Liberia House from Basement to Attic in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. — There’s more than meets the eye at Liberia House, one of the most historic homes in Northern Virginia. On April 19 at 2 p.m., you’ll get the rare chance to explore every level of the house—from its mysterious basement to the sunlight-filled attic—during a guided tour offered in both English and Spanish.

This special “Basement to Attic Tour” invites visitors to experience the stunning architecture of the home and learn stories of the people who once lived there, including soldiers, servants, and presidents. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. To reserve a spot, visit cityofmanassas.recdesk.com.

Before you go, here are three fascinating facts you might not know about Liberia House:

1. It Served as a Headquarters and a Hospital

Liberia House played a significant role in the Civil War. Confederate leaders used it as a headquarters, and after Union forces took control of the area, it became a field hospital. The house quietly witnessed the war from both sides.

2. Two Presidents Walked Its Halls

Liberia House is one of the few places in the U.S. that hosted both Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis. Though their visits were years apart, this makes the home a unique piece of American history with connections to both Union and Confederate leadership.

3. It Was Saved by the Community

Decades ago, Liberia House had fallen into disrepair. Thanks to the City of Manassas and dedicated residents, it was preserved and restored, ensuring future generations could learn from its rich past. Each tour ticket helps support ongoing restoration efforts.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast or just looking for something new to do in Manassas, the Liberia House tour is a chance to step back in time and walk through a home that stood through some of the most dramatic moments in our nation’s history.

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