Just In: Frost Advisory Issued Overnight for Wide Area: Protect Plants Now

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for many regions, warning residents that cold overnight temperatures could damage sensitive plants.

The advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, April 17, covering much of central, northern, and northwest Virginia, portions of Maryland including northern and central counties, and parts of eastern West Virginia.

Temperatures are expected to dip to between 33 and 36 degrees, creating conditions favorable for frost to form. Tender vegetation, including spring flowers, garden plants, and early crops, could be harmed or killed if left unprotected.

Areas under the advisory include:

Central and northern Virginia counties, including Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fauquier

Residents are urged to take action tonight by covering sensitive plants or bringing them indoors if possible.

The cold snap follows a day of gusty northwest winds and cooler-than-average temperatures, and high pressure settling over the region overnight will allow for rapid cooling under clear skies.

Precautionary Tips: