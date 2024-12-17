From One Veteran to Hundreds: The Story of Simply Angels

From delivering meals to providing emotional support, Simply Angels Veterans Outreach has become a vital resource for hundreds of veterans living with disabilities in Virginia. Simply Angels Veterans Outreach, a nonprofit organization that supports disabled and homebound veterans, has been serving six Virginia counties for nearly 40 years.

Founded by veteran Susan Purks, the group began when she helped a severely burned veteran regain his passion for life. Over time, Purks expanded her efforts to assist other disabled veterans, focusing on career plans tailored to their physical and emotional needs.

Andrea Graham said, “The name came about from the clients themselves who often referred to their visitors as ‘Simply Angels.’”

Today, Simply Angels provides services in Hanover, Caroline, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Louisa, and King George counties. The organization has grown from assisting one individual to supporting 300 veterans, with many more on a waiting list. Volunteers deliver food, provide companionship, and assess veterans’ needs, including home repairs, transportation, and crisis intervention. Graham said, “we often respond to emergency situations in the middle of the night if the veteran can’t sleep, has a medical crisis, or simply didn’t make it to the bathroom in time. We build relationships and teach the clients to build relationships and become active in the community again.”

Many clients face barriers to accessing traditional food banks, so the group delivers canned goods and prepared meals directly to veterans’ homes. The drivers are trained in recognizing and dealing with PTSD, emergency mental health crisis care, and protecting the personal information of homebound veterans, who can be easy targets for criminal activity, Graham said.

New clients and those in crisis receive weekly visits, while others are visited monthly. Simply Angels also offers 24/7 support via a dedicated phone line for emergencies or other needs.

Referrals often come from friends, neighbors, firefighters, and social services. Volunteers initially visit veterans with a meal in hand, working to build trust and address their specific needs. If the first visit is refused, Graham said, volunteers will visit again until the meal makes it onto the kitchen table.

“Many [veterans] need food, and all need to know they have not been forgotten and that they matter,” Graham said. “Loneliness, not PTSD, is the major cause of suicide among vets.”

To expand their impact, Simply Angels collaborates with nonprofits, churches, and fraternal organizations. “We never try to duplicate services but love to join forces,” Graham said. They exchange canned goods with local food banks to provide veterans with easier-to-open containers. Churches have also donated kitchens for meal preparations, and fraternal groups have led food drives and provided financial support.

This year, Simply Angels became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, making contributions tax-deductible. Their current project is the annual Christmas meal, which will provide three meals each to 200 veterans. Volunteers are needed to assemble the meals on December 21 at 7 a.m. at Travelers Rest Baptist Church in Spotsylvania.

The group is also seeking long-term volunteers for fundraising, food collection, and specialized roles such as marketing and pet sitting for veterans who are hospitalized. Donations of canned goods, small appliances, and monetary support are welcome. Interested individuals can connect with Simply Angels through their Facebook page.

“We can find a job for anyone,” Graham said, noting the organization is happy to have any and all volunteers. Volunteers can help with fundraising, collecting canned goods, or even shopping thrift stores for crockpots, coffee pots, and other appliances veterans may need.

Graham also said they are looking for volunteers with marketing and media skills, as well as pet sitters to assist when veterans are hospitalized.

The ultimate goal of Simply Angels is to eliminate the waiting list and ensure that all referred veterans receive immediate support. Volunteers, many of whom are former clients, remain unpaid, with all donations going directly to veteran services.

“The biggest thrill for Simply Angels is when clients progress from needing services to becoming volunteers, which has happened on more than one occasion,” Graham added.

Simply Angels can be reached through their Facebook page, which also provides information about volunteers opportunities and contact emails.