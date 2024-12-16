Politics Governor, Area Leaders React to Potential Federal Job Cuts By Alan Gloss Published December 16, 2024 at 8:00AM Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Dale City [Photo: Alan Gloss] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Alan Gloss Alan Gloss is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Federal Employees #Glenn Youngkin #Ian Lovejoy #Jeremy McPike #Locals Only #Trump