Dr. Tim Duffy Announces Resignation from Fredericksburg City Council

During a city council meeting on December 10, 2024, Council Member Dr. Tim Duffy announced his resignation, citing personal and family health challenges. His decision will take effect on January 1, 2025.

In a statement, Dr. Duffy shared that recent developments within his family and his ongoing battle with prostate cancer, initially treated in 2019, prompted him to reprioritize his commitments. “My family needs me, and I need them,” Dr. Duffy stated, visibly moved as he addressed his colleagues and the public.

Reflecting on his tenure, Dr. Duffy expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community and collaborate with fellow council members and city staff. “This body means so much to me and this city. It has been an amazing experience,” he said. He acknowledged the challenges ahead but remained optimistic about his decision, calling himself “the luckiest person you will ever meet.”

Duffy was first elected to the City Council in 2014 and reelected in 2021 by a narrow margin of just over one percentage point, defeating independent Rene Alfonzo Rodriguez. A longtime resident of Fredericksburg, Duffy moved to the city in 1981 to attend Mary Washington College, where he met his wife, Karen. Together, they raised their two children, Caitlin and Ian, in the College Heights neighborhood, where they have lived since 1995.

Duffy earned his Master’s and Ph.D. in American History at the University of Virginia, where he served as a Governor’s Fellow and Teaching Assistant. After earning his doctorate, he embarked on a teaching career that included ten years in the History Department at Mary Washington College. He later taught full-time at Fredericksburg Academy and was promoted to Head of the Upper School. In 2007, he joined Fredericksburg City Public Schools, where he has held various leadership positions and earned numerous teaching awards. He currently works in the Math Department at Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg.

Duffy has been a community volunteer, serving as chair and member of the Parks and Recreation Commission and volunteering with the Sunshine Foundation, Tree Fredericksburg, Oral History Project, and Habitat for Humanity. On the City Council, he has represented Fredericksburg on several boards and commissions, including the Board of Social Services, Fredericksburg Clean and Green Commission, Parking Advisory Committee, and Regional Group Home Commission.

Mayor Kerry Devine and Vice Mayor Charlie Frye commended Duffy for his dedication and resilience. Devine reminisced about their shared history and praised his contributions, while Vice Mayor Frye recounted how Dr. Duffy’s commitment inspired him during his challenges. “You helped me balance some things I had going on,” Frye said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

The council plans to announce a process for filling the vacant Ward 3 seat, which will be advertised on the city’s website in the coming weeks.

Duffy reassured the community of his continued support: “The Duffys will carry on, as will you. I won’t be a stranger.”