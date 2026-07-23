Manassas

Power Outage Affects Approximately 1,082 Customers in Manassas

By Uriah Kiser

Approximately 1,082 customers are currently without power following an outage that began at 3:06 p.m. today, July 23, the City of Manassas reported. The estimated restoration time is currently unknown, and the outage affects portions of Dumfries Road, Wellington Road, Prince William Street, Hastings Drive, Manassas Mill Road, Jennie Dean Way and surrounding neighborhoods.

The city said it appreciates residents’ patience as crews work to safely restore power and will provide updates as they become available. Current outage information can be viewed at manassasutilities.org.

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