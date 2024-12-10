From The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

ASSAULT:

Quarles Road, 12/7, 2:44 a.m. Deputy P.J. Leon responded to an assault. The victim advised his intoxicated roommate struck him in an unprovoked attack. After making contact with both parties, the suspect was arrested for assault and battery. He would have a new roommate at Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was held pending his ability to participate in a bond hearing.

DUI:

2200 block of Richmond Highway, 12/7, 1:32 p.m. Deputy R. Tully responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised a Mercedes was unable to stay in its own lane while traveling Northbound on Richmond Highway. Thanks to the caller’s quick and accurate updates, Deputy

Tully quickly located the suspect vehicle and he too observed the undesirable driving behaviors. Deputy Tully conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who advised he just got a fresh cut from the barber. Despite looking dapper, Deputy Tully was more concerned with the signs of intoxication he observed. The driver, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a firearm and not wearing a seatbelt. He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, the traffic lane violation, and to top it off, not wearing a seatbelt. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.

FRAUD:

Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, 12/6, 3:37 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to the lobby for a fraud. The victim advised while conversing with someone online they mentioned a too good to be true subscription where people can earn money after a Bitcoin deposit. After the deposit, the victim’s account was frozen by “customer service,” who advised she would need to pay another deposit to have access to her account.

LARCENY:

Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 12/7, 3:48 p.m. Deputy J.J. Holetzky responded to a larceny. The victim advised while making a quick stop at the business, he accidentally left a bag behind. The bag contained a large sum of cash. When the victim realized he did not have his bag and returned to retrieve his riches, the bag could not be located.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION:

Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Boulevard, 12/7, 10:29 p.m. Deputy C.R. Newman responded to a disturbance. Staff advised a male entered the hospital demanding to use the bathroom. Whence inside, the suspect began making a large commotion while arguing with

himself. Considering the signs of being under the influence of drugs, staff contacted the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies made contact with the suspect they knew very well from multiple priors, they quickly observed he was “definitely on something.” He was taken into custody and during a search incident to arrest, in a predicted turn of events, suspected controlled substances were located. He was charged with possession of controlled substances, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct on hospital grounds. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Home 2 Suites, 3051 Richmond Highway, 12/7, 11:50 p.m. Deputy R.T. Phillippsen responded to

a disturbance. Staff advised a clearly intoxicated female was refusing to leave the lobby. As Deputy

Philippsen entered the atrium before the lobby, he was struck by the strong perfume of an alcoholic

beverage. The source of the fragrance not found at your local Macy’s was discovered to be the

suspect, who explained despite having “consumed beer” that she was “not drunk by any stretch of

the imagination.” She was placed into handcuffs shortly after which were not imaginary. She was

held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.