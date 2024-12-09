Call to Action: Holiday Volunteers Needed Around Prince William

Volunteer Prince William has opened up several new opportunities through the holiday season. Make sure to check out some below.
- Get into the holiday spirit by supporting the Town of Dumfries Holiday Parade on Dec. 14! Volunteers age 18+ are needed to help direct patrons, provide traffic control, act as route monitors and any other help needed to make this a fun and safe event for everyone. Volunteers should report beginning at 7 a.m., the parade steps off at 10 a.m. and will end around noon. It happens rain, snow or shine and you’ll feel loads of Christmas spirit as you get to enjoy the bands, floats, car clubs and performing groups who are participating! Please contact Yvette at 571-363-5200 for more information.
- If you love helping others learn, we have a wonderful opportunity for you! The winter semester for BEACON for English Language and Literacy is currently underway, and they are still urgently recruiting for a few in-person and online evening Volunteer Teachers for this semester. They have one-day-a-week and two-day-a-week evening options available at various class levels. Evening classes meet from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Manassas, Manassas Park or on Zoom. No teaching or foreign language experience is required, and training is provided. Please sign up for a virtual information session or contact Seth Mazzaro at 571-428-2524.
- You can provide new, warm clothing for a vulnerable child! The fantastic staff at Boxes of Basics need sponsors who can make the holidays brighter for a local child by sponsoring a Box of Basics. It’s super easy: 1) Visit their Sign Up Genius page; 2) Select a size/gender Box of Basics and sign up; 3) Use their shopping list to buy items to help fill Boxes of Basics; 4) Drop off your unwrapped purchases at one of their convenient donation locations by Dec. 20. Please visit their website for a list of donation sites. Imagine how happy you’ll make a child and their family feel this Christmas when they receive new clothing they are proud to be seen in!
- If you enjoy decorating for the holidays, here’s a wonderful opportunity for you! CRi, Choice. Respect. independence needs volunteers aged 12+ to put up decorations around the exterior of their group homes. Decorations can be homemade or purchased, just please make sure they can withstand the weather for the duration of the holiday month. While third parties are not allowed inside the homes, decorations can be made and given to staff to hang indoors. Commercial holiday decorations are welcome such as string lights, Santa, ornaments and Christmas trees; string lights are a HUGE hit with residents in all the group homes! This family friendly opportunity will be sure to put you in the holiday mood as you brighten up the lives of these clients who deal with developmental disabilities and/or mental health issues.
- The wonderful staff at House of Mercy need volunteer Elves to support their Christmas with Mercy program which started Dec. 3. Preparation help is still needed from Monday to Thursday. Help is also needed Saturday and Sunday to assist clients with “shopping” for their families. Volunteers age 16+ are welcome, volunteers age 12 to 15 are welcome to volunteer with a parent or guardian. All sorts of fun jobs are available, and you’ll get into the holiday spirit as you help provide vulnerable families with a wonderful Christmas! Please visit the SignUp Genius page for more information and to register.
- Although we’re in the holiday season, Martin Luther King Day isn’t too far off, and the MLK Youth Community Choir is seeking students in grades K-12 to join the choir and make a joyful noise! Participants will rehearse for a special performance at the Prince William Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta 40th Annual Dr. King Youth Oratorical Competition and Program being held on Jan. 18, 2025. Rehearsals have begun, but more participants are welcome – no tryout is needed!
- The “Power of A Knock” can help a homebound senior get nutritious meals! Meals on Wheels urgently needs volunteers to deliver meals to homebound senior citizens on weekday mornings. Volunteers must pass a criminal and driving record background check. Routes take about 1.5 hours to complete, training is provided. You’ll feel great when you find out how inspiring it is to serve this vulnerable population and make their day! Please visit their website for more information.
- Your office, group or club can provide holiday comfort during December! Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries’ hypothermia shelter located at 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge has an ongoing need for groups to prepare and drop off meals for 30 adult residents through March 30, 2025. Meals are needed each night and should be prepared off-site and dropped off at the shelter between 6:30 and 7 p.m. There are still several openings in December, and you’ll feel great providing a hot, nourishing meal for the homeless to enjoy! Please visit their website to sign up and get more information.
- If you want to get firsthand experience working directly with the homeless, here’s a perfect opportunity! Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries needs volunteers age 25+ to assist staff at their hypothermia shelter, 14716 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Two volunteers are needed each evening through March 31, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m. Duties include assisting with preparing and serving dinner, passing out supplies as needed and light set-up and/or clean-up. You’ll feel great knowing you are providing this vulnerable population with a way to get out of the cold for a hot meal and a warm place to sleep! Please visit their sign up page.