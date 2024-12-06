Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash on Patriot Highway



On December 5, 2024, deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Patriot Highway, involving a 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2005 International flatbed truck. The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident is under investigation by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

Press Release from Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office:

On December 5, 2024, at approximately 1:40 pm, deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Patriot Highway and Orchard Ridge Drive for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Unit responded to the crash scene. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2024 Chevrolet Colorado operated by William Aimino was traveling north on Patriot Highway, and crossed over the centerline of the roadway into opposing lanes of traffic, causing a head-on crash with a 2005 International flatbed truck. Mr. Aimino was pronounced deceased on the scene and was found to be wearing his seatbelt. Mr. Aimino’s next of kin has been notified. The case is still under investigation by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Unit. Sheriff Roger Harris and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office extend their condolences to Mr. Aimino’s family and friends for their loss.