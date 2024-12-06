More on Fire at Eagle Village: Multiple Businesses Damaged

A fire at the Eagle Village Shopping Center yesterday damaged two businesses and disrupted several others. Play It Again Sports and A Stitch in Time sustained significant fire damage, while adjacent businesses, including the U.S. Post Office, a laundromat, and Perfect 10 Nail Salon, experienced smoke and heat exposure but no flames. The fire, reported at 12:43 p.m., was controlled in approximately 35 minutes by a team of 50 firefighters.

Crews from the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Spotsylvania County Fire, Stafford County Fire-Rescue, King George Emergency Services, and an ambulance from the Naval District of Washington worked together to extinguish the blaze. The cold, brisk wind spread the flames across the roof, which had a styrofoam insulation and rubber membrane structure that complicated firefighting efforts. Firefighters had to cut through the roof membrane over five stores to ensure the flames were fully extinguished.

The shopping center, located at 1281 Emancipation Highway, was formerly known as the Park & Shop Center. A prominent fixture in the Fredericksburg community, Eagle Village hosts a mix of retail and service-oriented businesses.

No injuries were reported among firefighters, though a few civilians were treated for minor smoke inhalation. The Fredericksburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire’s origin and cause, with a report expected in the coming days. Utilities to affected businesses were disconnected to prevent further hazards.