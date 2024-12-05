Uber Driver Charged with Assaulting Passenger in Stafford

From The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

ASSAULT:

Quality Inn, 543 Warrenton Road, 12/1, 8:29 a.m. Deputy M.N. Sayegh responded to an assault. The victim advised she entered her Uber ride. While inside, the Uber driver assaulted her and blocked her from leaving the vehicle. After the assault she reported the assault to both Uber and the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Sayegh was able to identify the driver and served him with permitted warrants for assault and battery, as well as, obstructing free passage.

Crimson Way, 12/2, 4:15 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a road rage incident. The victim advised the suspect was following too closely in the area. The suspect would then speed past the victim, nearly causing a collision in the process, only to slam on the brakes in front of the victim. After a brief exchange of words, the suspect assaulted the victim. He was charged with assault and battery, as well as, aggressive driving. He was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.

DISTURBANCE:

Cambridge Street, 12/1, 2:49 a.m. Deputy N.J. Amato, Deputy W.A. Bolinsky, and Deputy D.S. Jett responded to a disturbance. The caller advised a known juvenile was “raging” at a residence. When deputies arrived, they located three intoxicated juveniles in view of the public. Deputy Bolinsky attempted to converse with the 16-year-old, but he was aggressive and uncooperative, resulting in his detention. While dealing with the 16-year-old, the 17-year-old advanced towards Deputy Bolinsky and was quickly detained by Deputy Amato. Deputy Jett detained the 15-year- old without incident. After the situation was finally deescalated, both the 16-year-old and 17-year- old received criminal complaints for public intoxication, underage possession of alcohol, and obstruction of justice. The 15-year-old received criminal complaints for public intoxication and underage possession of alcohol.

DUI:

Warrenton Road Commuter Lot, 12/1, 1:07 a.m. Deputy C.R. Newman was in the area when he observed a lone vehicle in the commuter lot. When Deputy Newman made contact with the driver, the driver was rather uncooperative and advised he “committed no crime.” Due to several signs of intoxication his statement was incorrect. During their interaction, it was discovered a handgun was within the vehicle, hidden from plain view. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and refusal. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

West Park Drive, 21/1, 7:57 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised an obviously “drunk” driver drove towards a pedestrian at a local business. Deputy Vaughn would locate the vehicle in question and make contact with the driver, who was rather surprised to see Deputy Vaughn. Despite having signs of intoxication and a recent receipt for multiple alcoholic drinks, the uncooperative driver denied consuming alcohol. His tune changed while before the magistrate, advising Deputy Vaughn “got me.” He was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

HIT AND RUN:

Area of Garrisonville Road and Richmond Highway, 11/30, 2:13 p.m. Deputy G.P. McCaulley responded to a hit and run. The victim advised her vehicle was struck and damaged by a blue Volkswagen when it merged into her lane. While the Volkswagen raced off, the victim had dash

cam footage of the incident, which included the suspect’s license plate. Using that valuable information, Deputy McCaulley was able to identify the driver and made contact with him. He was charged with hit and run, as well as, unsafe lane change. He was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.

LARCENY:

Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 11/30, 1:23 p.m. Deputy M.A. Pearce responded to a past occurred larceny. Staff advised a male suspect browsing the store filled his cart with over $170 worth of items. The suspect would then make his way to customer service and “returned” the items using a receipt from a Target in Oregon. Deputy Pearce identified the suspect and obtained warrants on him.

Stafford Church of God, 649 Garrisonville Road, 11/30, 1:33 p.m. The phrase “God is always watching” did not stop a recent larceny. Deputy R.H. Ryan responded to a larceny in which a trail camera and deer stand were stolen off the property. Deputy Ryan also observed signs of vandalism. The suspects involved were described as juveniles.

Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 11/30, 3:47 p.m. First Sergeant D.F. Purcell responded to a larceny. A female suspect attempted to get a better Black Friday deal by skip scanning items. She was stopped and the nearly $120 worth of items was recovered. It was discovered the suspect was a frequent flyer at Target, for she was connected to two previous larcenies. The suspect was charged with three counts of shoplifting and was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.

Greenhill Lane, 11/30, 6:34 p.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to a bike-napping. The victim advised his “Costco special” bicycle was stolen out of his garage. The victim had video of the incident that showed two males stealing the bike. Later, Deputy W.A. Bolinsky located both males on Deacon Road, currently riding on the stolen bike. They would crash the bike and flee on foot. Deputy Bolinsky detained one of the suspects, identified as a juvenile, while the other got away, but not for long. Deputy D.S. Jett would locate the second suspect, an 18-year-old, on Walnut Farms Parkway a short time later. The 18-year-old was charged with larceny, unlawful entry, obstruction of justice, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance. The juvenile received criminal complaints for larceny,unlawful entry, and obstruction of justice.

Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 12/1, 1:16 p.m. Deputy M.A. Pearce responded to a different Target, but for the same reason as before. Staff advised they had video of a female suspect skip scanning both on December 1st and November 29th. Deputy Pearce was able to identify the suspect and obtained two warrants for shoplifting.

Bounce Back Motorcycles, 1300 Interstate Business Park, 12/2, 3:37 a.m. Deputy C.R. Newman responded to a larceny. Staff advised an orange 2004 Honda CBR 1000R was loaded onto a utility trailer being pulled by a large black SUV. When the two suspects attempted to steal a second bike, they were “spooked” by security cameras and fled with only the one stolen bike. The vehicle was entered as stolen into a law enforcement database.

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 12/2, 6:13 p.m. Deputy J.J. Holetzky responded to a larceny. Staff advised two males were observed skip scanning multiple items. Staff was able to obtain the suspect’s license plate, making locating the suspects easy for Deputy Holetzky. The suspects advised “it was only a few items.” One or only a few, it was still illegal. Suspect one would provide a fake Virginia identification card. Suspect one was charged with concealing goods, larceny, and possession of a fictitious identification. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $500 secured bond. Suspect two was issued permitted warrants for concealing goods and larceny.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION:

James Madison Circle, 11/30, 11:42 p.m. Deputy D.S. Jett responded to a disturbance. The caller advised a known party was attempting to enter the residence. Deputy Jett made contact with the late-night knocker and observed signs of intoxication. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Manheim Auto Auction, 120 Auction Drive, 12/1, 11:26 p.m. First Sergeant N. Zotos observed a male at the business. Considering the late hour, it was unlikely he was there for automotive assistance. First Sergeant Zotos and Deputy J.A. Martin made contact with the male and observed signs of intoxication. During their interaction it was discovered the suspect was in possession of a handgun in his backpack. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

VANDALISM:

Popeyes, 253 Garrisonville Road, 12/1, 4:10 p.m. Deputy K.F. Bierfeldt responded to a clucking bizarre report. Staff advised an unhappy customer got rather heated, broke a window, and fled in a blue SUV. Deputy Bierfeldt was provided the vehicle tag and the case in under investigation.