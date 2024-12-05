Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison in Hoadly Food Lion Murder

Mauricio Antonio Mayorga, 48, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Nov. 21 for a March 2023 murder in the Hoadly Road Food Lion parking lot.

Judge James A. Willett found Mayorga guilty of one count of second-degree murder following his guilty plea on the charge. Willett also sentenced Mayorga.

Prince William County Police responded to a reported shooting on Hoadly Road in Manassas in the early morning hours of March 20, 2023. The female caller reported she arranged a meeting between herself and her estranged significant other, Ricardo Del Cid, 37 of Manassas, at the Food Lion.

When police responded, they found Del Cid in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Security camera footage showed Mayorga arrived at the parking lot before 1 a.m. and fired multiple gunshots at Del Cid, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, which prosecuted the case.

Mayorga was married to the female caller and was charged on April 5, 2023.

“This case was such a horrible tragedy. Our community lost a valuable member to senseless gun violence. Excellent police work allowed us to resolve this case without putting the victims’ families through a trial. Mr. Mayorga accepted responsibility for his actions by entering a guilty plea to the second-degree murder charge,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said.