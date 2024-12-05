Egged Door to Jail: Break-In and Assault Land Suspect Behind Bars

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department:

DISTURBANCE:

Cropp Road, 11/28, 1:30 a.m. Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a disturbance. The victim advised an ex-girlfriend egged his door. She would then take a screwdriver to the door knob to force herself into his property. While attempting to have her leave, the suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect was charged with assault and battery, unlawful entry, and two counts of destruction of property. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

DUI:

Area of Countryside Drive and Stony Hill Road, 11/28, 10:27 p.m. Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a single vehicle auto accident. A truck had serious damage, including three of the four tires being off the vehicle. Witnesses advised the driver stumbled off after the accident. Deputy Leon located the driver nearby and made contact with him. The driver had severe signs of intoxication and informed Deputy Leon the auto accident was “none of your business.” Due to his level of intoxication and agitated state, deputies attempted to detain him as he resisted. The driver would continue to act belligerently after being detained and threatened to kill deputies. Within the vehicle, deputies located an open beer container. He was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years, second offense refusal, drinking while driving, two counts of obstruction of justice, as well as, the traffic lane violation. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail pending his ability to participate in a bond hearing.

Area of Courthouse Road and Monument Drive, 11/29, 1:34 a.m. Sergeant A.T. Leckemby was traveling on Ramoth Church Road when the vehicle behind him had their high beams on and veered over the double yellow line. Sergeant Leckemby got behind the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver had signs of intoxication and at first advised he did not consume any alcohol and to “trust me.” His answer later changed and he confirmed he consumed alcohol prior to getting behind the wheel. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and the traffic lane violation. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

FRAUD:

Winning Colors Road, 11/27, 10:11 a.m. Deputy N.D. Fonseca responded to a fraud. The victim advised he received a message on his computer about an error with his investment account. Using the phone number provided in the message, the victim made contact with an individual who advised the victim needed to transfer money into Bitcoin to cancel the error.

Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, 11/27, 2:35 p.m. Deputy R. Tully responded to a fraud. The victim advised her credit card was lost and there were fraudulent charges placed on it.

Apple Blossom Court, 11/29, 12:41 p.m. Deputy C.S. Harding responded to a fraud. The victim advised he received a call from someone posing as a law enforcement officer. The fake officer informed the victim he had missed court in Alexandria and needed to pay using cryptocurrency to avoid being arrested.

LARCENY:

Maryanne Avenue, 11/26, 4:00 p.m. Deputy W.A. Bolinsky responded to a larceny. The victim had a blender delivered to her residence. When she went to retrieve it, it was nowhere to be found.

Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 11/27, 6:02 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a larceny. Staff advised a known shoplifter was at the business currently concealing items. When staff attempted to stop the suspect, he fled on foot. Sergeant E.E. West was able to locate the suspect at a nearby business. The suspect had signs of intoxication and was currently drinking a club cocktail. The suspect was charged with larceny, shoplifting, and public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION:

Pillar Church, 2726 Richmond Highway, 11/27, 2:26 a.m. Deputy J.A. Martin was in the area for a domestic report when he observed a female suspect stumbling around. Deputy Martin made contact with her and noticed several signs of intoxication. She was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Sheetz, 15 Wyche Road, 11/27, 7:02 p.m. Deputy K.F. Bierfeldt responded to a public intoxication report. The caller advised a male was stumbling around the gas station. Deputy Bierfeldt made contact with the suspect, who not only had signs of intoxication, but was wanted out of Maryland. He was charged with public intoxication and fugitive from justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Hair Cuttery, 1495 Stafford Market Place, 11/29, 9:49 p.m. Deputy T.G. Croson responded to an unknown problem. Staff advised a female was beating on the door of the business while screaming. Deputy Croson made contact with the suspect, who he knew from multiple prior public intoxication incidents. This incident would be no different, for the suspect had several signs of intoxication. She was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE:

Murphy Express, 450 Kings Highway, 11/28, 9:08 p.m. Sergeant E.E. West was traveling in the area when she observed a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Fredericksburg. A high-risk stop was conducted and the driver was detained. The driver was issued a summons for driving while revoked. The Fredericksburg Police Department is handling the charges related to the stolen vehicle.

TRESPASS:

7-Eleven, 3623 Richmond Highway, 11/27, 5:59 p.m. Deputy K.F. Bierfeldt responded to a trespassing. Staff advised a suspect, who had been previously trespassed, was at the business again. The suspect would also curse at staff and use racial slurs towards them. Deputy Bierfeldt made contact with the suspect and detained him without incident. He was charged with trespassing and using abusive language. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.