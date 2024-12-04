Virginia State Police Investigates a Fatal Crash on Interstate 95



The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, where one vehicle collided with a guardrail and was later struck by another vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle died from injuries, while the driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Press Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov. 28), at 7:13 a.m. on southbound Interstate 95 at the 139-mile marker.

A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling south on I95 when it lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail. Several minutes later, a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta, which was also traveling southbound, lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with the Chevrolet, which was still on the shoulder up against the guardrail.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Bezawit B. Yigzaw, 30, of Woodbridge, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. It’s unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt during the initial crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt during the second crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Douglas P. Butler, 47, of Ruther Glen, Va., suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Weather is considered a factor in the crash.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.