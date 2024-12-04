Virginia State Parks offer a variety of holiday events, including light displays, educational programs, crafts, and guided hikes, at locations across the state. Many activities are free or included with park admission, with details and reservations available online.

Press release:

Virginia State Parks invites visitors of all ages to experience the magic of the holidays with various festive events across the state. From historic educational programs to enchanting light displays, many parks offer unique ways to create memories and celebrate the holidays amidst Virginia’s breathtaking natural landscapes.

Here’s a glimpse of what guests can look forward to this holiday season:

Holiday lights

Educational programs

Crafts

Pocahontas: Winter Wreath Workshop, Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, and Handmade Holidays, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29

Widewater: Deck the Halls, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29

Claytor Lake: Holiday Cheer Celebration, Dec. 7

Claytor Lake: Holiday Cheer Celebration, Dec. 7 False Cape: Tree Cookies and Cocoa Ornament Workshop, Dec. 7

Guided walks/hikes

First Landing: Season’s Greetings Nature Walk, Nov. 23

Sky Meadows: A Winter Tree-mendous Hike, Dec. 7

Belle Isle: A Walk on the Wild Side: Nature in Winter, Dec. 12

Pocahontas: Winter Solstice Rambles, Dec. 21

Some events are free with standard park admission, while others may require pre-registration or additional fees. Learn more and find other upcoming events at virginiastateparks.gov/events.

Depending on the park, overnight accommodations, including cabins, family lodges or campsites may still be available. Go to reservevaparks.com for more information.