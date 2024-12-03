Community Interfaith Concert Scheduled for December 15th in Gainesville

Local choirs and performers from Prince William County will gather for a Community Interfaith Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in 14015 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
The program will feature music from the Little Zion Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Gainesville High School Ensemble, and the Gainesville Virginia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, among others. Traditional carols and seasonal favorites will be performed.
Brief messages reflecting on the Christmas season will be shared by Pastor George Carlisle, Pastor James McCray, and President Hans Carlson, who is hosting the event for the first time. Carlson expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing the concert’s focus on community and holiday spirit.
For more information, visit the event pages on Facebook or Punchbowl.
Press Release:
Choirs and performers from Western Prince William County will present a Community Interfaith Christmas Concert on Sunday, 15 December 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at 14015 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville, Virginia. The program is free and open to the public.
The program will feature music from the Little Zion Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Gainesville High School Ensemble, Gainesville Virginia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and others sharing traditional carols and other seasonal favorites. Pastor George Carlisle of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Pastor James McCray of Little Zion Baptist Church, and President Hans Carlson of the Gainesville Virginia Stake will share brief spoken messages inviting attendees to reflect on the Christmas season and the spirit of the holiday.
This will be Carlson’s first year hosting the concert. Expressing his excitement at sharing this holiday tradition with the community, he said, “This concert brings together friends and neighbors in a spirit of joy, friendship, and appreciation for this special time of year. All who attend will feel the spirit of the season. It will be a wonderful evening.”
A community favorite for several years, all are welcome to enjoy this local holiday tradition. For further details, please visit:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1LXySjRAHh/
Punchbowl: https://www.punchbowl.com/parties/8d09076f812a73b6ce46