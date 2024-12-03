Community Interfaith Concert Scheduled for December 15th in Gainesville

Local choirs and performers from Prince William County will gather for a Community Interfaith Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in 14015 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.

The program will feature music from the Little Zion Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Gainesville High School Ensemble, and the Gainesville Virginia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, among others. Traditional carols and seasonal favorites will be performed.

Brief messages reflecting on the Christmas season will be shared by Pastor George Carlisle, Pastor James McCray, and President Hans Carlson, who is hosting the event for the first time. Carlson expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing the concert’s focus on community and holiday spirit.

For more information, visit the event pages on Facebook or Punchbowl.

Press Release: