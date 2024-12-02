Features

Events Around Prince William, Manassas in December

By Caitlyn Meisner

[Pixabay via Pexels]
December is going to be a festive month around Prince William County and Manassas with several events and activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events.

Monday (Dec. 2)

Tuesday (Dec. 3)

Friday (Dec. 6)

Saturday (Dec. 7)

Sunday (Dec. 8)

Dec. 9

Dec. 10

Dec. 11

Dec. 12

Dec. 13

Dec. 14

Dec. 16

Dec. 17

Dec. 18

Dec. 20

Dec. 21

Dec. 22

  • Bad Art, 3 to 5 p.m. (Great Mane Brewery)

Dec. 23

Dec. 30

Dec. 31

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