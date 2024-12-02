Events Around Prince William, Manassas in December

December is going to be a festive month around Prince William County and Manassas with several events and activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events.

Monday (Dec. 2)

Tuesday (Dec. 3)

Cardboard Gingerbread House Contest, through Dec. 8 (Manassas Park City Library)

Friday (Dec. 6)

Saturday (Dec. 7)

Sunday (Dec. 8)

Holiday Carriage Rides, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Dec. 15 (Manassas City)

Dec. 9

Dec. 10

Dec. 11

Dec. 12

Dec. 13

Dec. 14

Dec. 16

Dec. 17

Dec. 18

Dec. 20

Dec. 21

BRAVA Handbells Holiday Concert, 2 to 4 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)

Dec. 22

Bad Art, 3 to 5 p.m. (Great Mane Brewery)

Dec. 23

Bad Art Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)

Dec. 30

Brit Lit Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. (Potomac Library)

Dec. 31