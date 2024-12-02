Events Around Prince William, Manassas in December

December is going to be a festive month around Prince William County and Manassas with several events and activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events.
Monday (Dec. 2)
- Board of County Supervisors Joint Legislative Meeting, 9 a.m. (Woodbridge)
- Holiday Gift Bringers Scavenger Hunt, All day through the month (Bull Run Library)
- Festival of Trees, All day through the month (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Ornament Take & Make, All day while supplies last (Independent Hill Library)
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m. (Manassas City)
Tuesday (Dec. 3)
- Cardboard Gingerbread House Contest, through Dec. 8 (Manassas Park City Library)
Friday (Dec. 6)
- Holiday Through the Ages, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Santa Lights Manassas and Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5:15 to 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Holiday Walk of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 22 (Woodbridge)
- Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Saturday (Dec. 7)
- West County Household Hazardous Waste Disposal, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Manassas)
- Holiday Market, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. to noon (Manassas City)
- Elementary School Strings Holiday Performance, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Craft & Create: Coffee Filter Snowflakes, 2 to 3 p.m. (Manassas Park)
Sunday (Dec. 8)
- Holiday Carriage Rides, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Dec. 15 (Manassas City)
Dec. 9
- Chinn Park Library reopens (Woodbridge)
- Woven Wall Hangings Take and Make, All day (Dumfries Library)
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m. (Manassas City)
Dec. 10
- Homeschool Hangout, 1 to 3 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Busy Hands Social Club, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Central Library)
Dec. 11
- Coffee with a Cop, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Gainesville)
- Pajama Story Time, 7 to 7:30 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
Dec. 12
- Holiday Illustrated Poems, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Dumfries Library)
- Teens Create: Holiday Picture Frames, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Manassas Park)
Dec. 13
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Kids Create: Play-Doh Snowmen, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Manassas Park)
Dec. 14
- Santa Trains 2024, various times and locations
- Family Gingerbread House Building Contest, 10 a.m. to noon (Woodbridge)
- Mistletoe Holiday Craft Festival, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Building Emergency Kits for a Safer Tomorrow, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Yuletide Yoga, Noon to 1:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Teddy Bear Picnic, 2 to 3 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
Dec. 16
- Ribbon Rendezvous, 4 to 7:30 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Teen Gingerbread Challenge, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Recording in Progress, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
Dec. 17
- Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Adults Create: Clothespin Snowflake Ornament, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Manassas Park)
- Winter Snowflake Making, 6 to 7 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
Dec. 18
- AARP Smart Driver Course, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Crochet and Coffee, 11 a.m. to noon (Nokesville Library)
Dec. 20
- Memory Café with Comfort Keepers of Greater Prince William, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Taverns & TTRPGs, 6 to 9 p.m. (Great Mane Brewery)
Dec. 21
- BRAVA Handbells Holiday Concert, 2 to 4 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
Dec. 22
- Bad Art, 3 to 5 p.m. (Great Mane Brewery)
Dec. 23
- Bad Art Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
Dec. 30
- Brit Lit Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. (Potomac Library)
Dec. 31
- New Year’s Eve Pre-Party Palooza, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Central Library)
- Countdown to Noon, 11:45 a.m. (Bull Run Library)