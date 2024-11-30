December Begins: Train Incident in Fredericksburg, Festive Events to Start the Season

The latest: We’re working on bringing you more details on a person who was struck by a train at the Fredericksburg station.

Kick Off December with Holiday Cheer: December is here, and the holiday spirit is in full swing. Start the month with these exciting local events happening on December 1, 2024.

Winter Reading Kick-Off

Prince William Ice Center

5180 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22193

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Dive into winter reading with fun activities for the whole family. Grab your library card and get ready to enjoy a frosty afternoon at the rink.

A Chanticleer Christmas

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA 20110

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Experience the magic of the holiday season with the Grammy-winning Chanticleer ensemble. This breathtaking performance will feature classic carols and timeless Christmas melodies.

Heritage Brewing Company Winter Market

Heritage Brewing Co.

9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas, VA

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Browse over 20 local vendors offering handcrafted gifts and enjoy festive treats like mulled wine, hot chocolate, and Duck Donuts. Don’t forget to sip on your favorite Heritage beer while soaking in the holiday cheer.

The Kitchen of Don Alfredo Food Truck

The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm

15850 Sunshine Ridge Ln, Gainesville, VA

7:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Start your day with a delicious breakfast or brunch from The Kitchen of Don Alfredo. Enjoy the stunning vineyard views while indulging in comforting dishes.

Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit

George Washington’s Ferry Farm

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Enjoy the whimsical sights and delicious smells of gingerbread creations at the 38th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit. This year’s theme is Holidays: Past, Present, and Future. Categories include children, families, and professionals. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 17. Children under 5 are free.

Post your events FREE to our calendar.