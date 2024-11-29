Stafford County Tree Lighting Friday, December 6, 2024

Stafford County is gearing up for a magical evening to kick off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Event, scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Stafford County Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event promises various performances, activities, and surprises for the whole family.

Attendees will be treated to holiday music from local choirs and bands, showcasing the talents of Stafford’s youth and community groups. For art enthusiasts, artisans and crafters will offer unique holiday-themed creations.

Kids and adults can enjoy festive activities, including ornament-making stations and a photo booth to capture holiday memories. Food vendors will serve seasonal treats.

The highlight of the evening is a visit from Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer and posing for photos. However, families should also watch for a naughty guest—none other than the Grinch, who may add a humorous twist to the festivities.

Residents are encouraged to bring their families and friends to this free, community-centered celebration of joy, unity, and holiday spirit. For more details about the event, visit staffordcountytreelighting.com.