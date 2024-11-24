GoFundMe Created for Man Hospitalized After Fatal I-95 Crash

On November 16, 2024, an intoxicated driver caused a head-on collision on Interstate 95 near Quantico, resulting in one fatality and leaving a passenger hospitalized with severe injuries. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist the survivor with medical expenses, therapy, and other needs during his recovery from both physical and emotional trauma.

GoFundMe Description:

On 11/16/2024 at 4:04 am, a devastating accident occurred on I-95S near Quantico when an intoxicated wrong-way driver collided head-on with a Chevrolet. The crash tragically claimed the life of Patrick Ledoux, a beloved son, friend, and confidant, and left Dylan Lester, his best friend, hospitalized with numerous injuries. They were on their way to a hunting trip that they both had been excitedly preparing for together.

Dylan is now facing a long and painful road to recovery, both physically and emotionally. While he works to heal from his injuries, he is also mourning the profound loss of his best friend. Patrick was a key soul in Dylan’s walk of life, and a significant member of Dylan’s chosen family. This is a loss that is beyond comprehension.

We are setting up this GoFundMe to help ease the financial burden on Dylan during this difficult time. The funds raised will go toward his medical expenses, physical therapy, counseling, and any other needs as he navigates life after this tragedy.

No one should have to face this kind of loss and hardship alone. Your support, whether through a donation or by sharing this campaign, will make a world of difference in Dylan’s journey to healing.

Thank you for standing by Dylan and helping him rebuild his life. Together, we can provide the strength and support he needs.

If you would like more information, please click here to read the accident news coverage

With gratitude,

Jon & Grace Lester

(Brother and sister-in-law of Dylan)