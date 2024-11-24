Delegate Paul Milde (R-64, Stafford County) has introduced legislation aimed at closing a loophole created last year by HB 790, which inadvertently allowed underage students to possess tobacco and vaping devices on school grounds without facing legal consequences.

The proposed legislation comes in response to growing concerns from law enforcement and community leaders who have noted the impact of the loophole on schools and extracurricular activities. While Stafford County schools reported a 21% decrease in vaping incidents over the past year, with 23 incidents in 2024 compared to 29 in 2023, officials remain vigilant about preventing access to these products by minors.

“This legislation closes a loophole created last session when the General Assembly further regulated the sale of vaping and tobacco products,” Delegate Milde said. “This loophole allowed underage use of tobacco and hemp products that, prior to July 1, was citable with a civil fine by law enforcement. This problem has become increasingly apparent during high school sporting events and other extracurricular school activities. For that reason, it was placed high on a list of legislative priorities from our Sheriff’s department as well as from many others across Virginia.”

Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur voiced his support for Milde’s bill, emphasizing the importance of swift legislative action. “I appreciate Paul Milde for introducing legislation to address this issue,” Decatur said in a press release. “I urge the General Assembly to act swiftly.”

Delegate Paul V. Milde, III, a resident of Stafford County since 1989, has been a long-time public servant in the region. Elected to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors in 2005, Milde served three terms, concluding in 2017 as Chairman, representing the Aquia District.