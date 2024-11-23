Manassas Police Reinstate Safe Exchange Zones

With the return of the city’s safe exchange zone at the Manassas City Police Department, residents of Manassas now have a designated safe space to conduct online purchases and child custody exchanges.

Located behind the Public Safety Facility at 9608 Grant Ave., the zone is marked and offers a secure environment for community members to meet.

City Spokeswoman Lisa Otten clarified the exchange zone’s history, noting it wasn’t removed but relocated to the police department’s new facility in the winter of 2022.

“This is a great area for residents who wish to meet each other and exchange items which have been bought or sold using online sites, or domestic child custody exchanges,” Otten said.

While officers do not monitor exchanges, the area’s proximity to the police department gives residents an added sense of security.

The return of the safe exchange zone reflects a growing need for secure public spaces to facilitate online transactions and sensitive custody exchanges. Communities nationwide have embraced similar zones as a preventive measure against fraud, theft, and disputes.

Residents are encouraged to use the safe exchange zone whenever possible. Its location behind the Public Safety Facility ensures convenient access while maintaining privacy for those conducting exchanges.

For more information about the safe exchange zone, visit the Manassas City Police Department website.