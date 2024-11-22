Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Launches Comprehensive Cardiac Rehab Program

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) has announced the launch of the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting patients in making full and lasting recoveries following cardiac events. The program is rooted in three essential components—exercise, nutrition, and maintaining a healthy mindset—empowering patients to make informed choices that foster long-term health and well-being.

Designed to be both effective and sustainable, the Pritikin program incorporates a balanced diet that includes lean meats and fish as protein options, encouraging patients to explore flavorful, heart-healthy meals. Clinical dieticians guide participants in using spice blends and creative culinary techniques to make healthy eating enjoyable, ensuring adherence to the program’s principles.

The Pritikin program is tailored to aid recovery from a variety of cardiac events, including heart attacks, coronary artery bypass surgery, stenting or angioplasty, chest pain caused by angina, heart valve repair or replacement, heart or heart/lung transplants, and chronic heart failure. Its comprehensive approach equips patients with the tools and knowledge they need to maintain healthy habits and manage stress effectively.

Jeff Joyner, president of SNVMC, emphasized the program’s accessibility and its potential to create lasting impacts on patients’ lives. “The Sentara Heart & Vascular Center is pleased to offer the unique, non-invasive Pritikin program to patients in the community,” Joyner said. “It gives people the knowledge and tools to make good decisions around diet, exercise, and managing stress. The program is user-friendly, so patients are more likely to stay with it as a healthy lifestyle.”