Fredericksburg Another Hurdle Crossed for Proposed Rappahannock River Bridge By Mike Salmon Published November 22, 2024 at 11:18AM | Updated November 25, 2024 at 1:23PM Finding a particular street in relation to the plans was the first step. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #FAMPO #Locals Only #Rappahannock River Crossing