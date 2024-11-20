Stafford County Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

Press Release:

Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Wednesday, November 27, through Friday, November 29, 2024.

Both locations of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024. They will remain open on November 27 and 29.

The following offices and facilities will remain open:

Fire and Rescue Information: (540) 658-7200

Emergency: 911

Sheriff’s Office Information: (540) 658-4400

Emergency: 911

Magistrate: (540) 659-2968

All outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.