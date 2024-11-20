Cases Dismissed Against Two Jordanians Charged in Quantico Breach

By Sarah Roderick Fitch

(The Center Square) – The cases against two men from Jordan accused of illegally attempting to enter Quantico Marine base have been dismissed.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed motions to dismiss charges filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Oct. 3. A federal judge ordered that the matter be dismissed “without prejudice.”

In earlier court appearances, the Jordanians identified as Hasan Y. Hamdan and Mohammad K. Dabous were released after being charged with misdemeanors stemming from a May 3 incident for attempting to “trespass” on the headquarters of the U.S. Marine Corps, home of the FBI Training Academy and the military’s top criminal investigative agencies.

The case garnered national attention, including pleas from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who demanded answers from President Joe Biden’s administration. The duo’s identities were finally disclosed at the end of July following exhausted efforts made by congressional leaders in addition to Youngkin.

Prior to the recent dismissal, the Department of Justice accused the pair of “unlawfully go[ing] upon a military installation for a purpose prohibited by law, to wit: knowingly and intentionally entering Marine Corps Base Quantico,” according to court documents.

During their July court appearance, Hamdan and Dabous were granted release upon condition to appear for “all future court appearances,” including immigration appearances they have “pending.” They were ordered “not further trespass on Marine Corps Base Quantico or any other military installation.”

Potomac Local News first reported the May incident. The pair claimed to be Amazon subcontractors while attempting to enter the base; the truck driver reportedly ignored commands by security officials to wait while officers tried to identify the men, who did not have identification. The driver then “hit the gas” and hit a barricade deployed to stop the truck, according to sources.

The breach has been the focus of multiple congressional investigations into similar incidents reported at various U.S. military installations, demanding answers from the federal government.