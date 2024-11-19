Fredericksburg Police are investigating a pedestrian accident on November 18, 2024, where a 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Fall Hill Avenue and critically injured. The driver remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Press Release from Fredericksburg Police:

Fredericksburg Police are currently investigating a pedestrian accident that took place on the evening of November 18, 2024, at approximately 5:31 p.m.

The victim, Cesareo Jurado Coca, a 50-year-old man, of Fredericksburg, was crossing the travel lanes when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. He sustained critical injuries and was transported to the nearest hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care. His family has been notified.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the preliminary investigation. There were no indicators of impairment, and the driver did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

The police department’s traffic reconstruction team is conducting an investigation. As more information becomes available, we will provide further updates.