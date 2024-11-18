Santa Claus Arrives at Potomac Mills Friday for Parties, Photos

Press Release:

Santa Claus is coming to Potomac Mills! Starting this Friday, Nov. 22, shoppers will be able to partake in the annual Santa Photo Experience. View hours and make your preferred Santa reservations today by clicking here!

Potomac Mills shoppers may also meet Santa and celebrate the holidays this season at various events including:

Santa’s Arrival Party – Nov. 22 from 2- 3 p.m. in the Grand Court (next to TJ Maxx). Enjoy face painting, festive balloon twisting, holiday characters, giveaways and a letter writing station while supplies last. Santa photos are also available for purchase.

Military Kids Santa Party– Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Military families are invited to celebrate the holiday season with Santa. All families will receive one Military Build-A-Bear per child (while supplies last) and will also enjoy face painting, a balloon artist, a Santa letter writing station, coloring and gift bag giveaways. Santa photos will be available for purchase. *Reservations are required to attend this event. Please RSVP to Nadhya…[email protected] and include your name, military branch and how many children will be attending. Reservations are limited and military ID required.

Caring Santa® – Dec. 8 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Grand Court (next to TJ Maxx). Exclusive event for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience.