Affordable Housing, Judicial Center Expansion, and New Homes on Agenda for Prince William Supervisors

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will address three significant topics during their meeting on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, reflecting a focus on housing, infrastructure, and community development.

1. Affordable Dwelling Unit Ordinance Presentation

The Board will discuss a proposed Affordable Dwelling Unit (AfDU) Ordinance designed to expand the county’s supply of affordable housing for residents earning 50% to 80% of the area median income. Highlights include:

Bonus density incentives for developers to include affordable units.

Establishing a Housing Trust Fund to finance affordable housing projects.

Scenarios showing potential density increases from the ordinance.

This initiative aligns with the county’s efforts to address housing affordability while considering infrastructure capacity.

2. Judicial Center Expansion

Supervisors are expected to award a $13.6 million contract to Dewberry Architects, Inc., for the design and construction administration of the Judicial Center Expansion in Manassas. The project will include:

A new five-story parking structure with 900 spaces, starting with 450 spaces in Phase 1.

A modernized courthouse facility to meet future judicial needs.

Funded under the FY2025-2030 Capital Improvement Program, this expansion addresses growing demands on judicial services and infrastructure.

3. Smith Crossing Rezoning for 375 New Homes

The Board is set to approve a rezoning request for a 234.78-acre property at Artemus and Catharpin Roads in Gainesville to develop a 375-unit residential community. Key details include:

A mix of single-family detached homes and villas.

50% of the site designated as open space, preserving natural and cultural resources.

Amenities such as trails, a community center, and conservation areas.

This development reflects the county’s goal to balance growth with conservation, meeting housing needs while maintaining green spaces.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting or follow updates to learn more about these impactful projects.