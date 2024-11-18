A gourmet Thanksgiving delivered to you

RSVP Catering Thanksgiving Meal RSVP Catering Thanksgiving Meal RSVP Catering Thanksgiving Meal

This year RSVP Catering is making it easier than ever to enjoy a luxurious Thanksgiving feast, delivered right to your door.

Whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering for five or a larger group of ten, we’ve got the perfect menu to suit your celebration. Reach out today, and we’ll ensure your Thanksgiving is effortless and delicious!

Customize your meal with our Thanksgiving Family Meal & Fixings option, where you can choose between an Herb-Roasted or Honey-Citrus Glazed Turkey, accompanied by four decadent sides. Enjoy our traditional favorites like Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Sage & Turkey Sausage Cornbread Stuffing, and Maple Sweet Potato Purée. Every order is thoughtfully prepared and includes our signature Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Orange Relish, and a selection of Homemade Rolls and Biscuits — ensuring your table is set for an unforgettable Thanksgiving.

Looking for something a bit more rustic for your potluck or gathering? Impress your guests with our Pomegranate Roasted Root Vegetables or the vibrant Fall Harvest Salad featuring Roasted Delicata Squash, Pickled Cranberries, and Cider Vinaigrette.

Of course, no Thanksgiving is complete without a hit at the kids’ table — our Ultimate Mac and Cheese is always a crowd-pleaser. When it’s time for dessert, why not skip the stress and savor the sweetness? Treat yourself to our homemade Pumpkin Chiffon Pie or Bourbon Pecan Pie, each one a perfect, mouthwatering finale to your holiday feast.

Orders must be placed by Friday, November 22nd, at 5 p.m., and we’ll deliver your feast—complete with heating instructions—up until 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

As December approaches, don’t forget that holiday entertaining is our specialty. Whether you’re planning an elegant office party or a cozy at-home celebration, RSVP Catering offers exquisite menus that are sure to impress.

Check out our Holiday Menu and contact us today to plan a festive event your guests will remember!