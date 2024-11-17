Lace Up Your Skates: Manassas City Ice Skating Rink Opens This Friday

Grab your scarves, gloves, and a sense of adventure—ice skating season is back in Manassas! The beloved ice rink at the Harris Pavilion is set to open this Friday, November 22, just in time to kickstart the holiday spirit. Whether you’re a pro gliding effortlessly across the ice or someone still mastering the art of staying upright, skating is magical under the pavilion lights.

This year’s skating season is a little shorter than usual, ending on January 5. Why the early end? The rink will undergo some much-needed repairs to improve the ice quality and prepare for an exciting concert season next year. So, please make the most of the skating season while it lasts.

What to Know Before You Go

Admission: $8 per skater, with skate rentals available for an additional cost.

Group Admission: Planning a fun outing with friends, family, or coworkers? Groups of 10 or more can snag a special rate of $13 per skater, which includes skate rentals.

Booking: Don’t wait until the last minute—secure your spot on the ice early! Admission and skate rental tickets can be reserved online.

Why We Love the Harris Pavilion Rink



Nestled in the heart of Downtown Manassas, the Harris Pavilion is more than just an ice skating rink—it’s a winter tradition. Skating here feels like stepping into a snow globe, surrounded by the charm of historic buildings, twinkling lights, and the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers. After your skate, warm up with a cup of hot cocoa from one of the nearby cafes or take a stroll to see the holiday decorations around the city.

Mark Your Calendar!

Whether it’s your first time on the ice or your 100th, the Manassas City Ice Skating Rink offers an unforgettable way to embrace the season. So dust off your skates (or rent a pair), rally your crew, and join the fun this Friday. Let’s make some memories before the repairs begin—January 5 will be here before we know it!

For tickets and more information, visit the Harris Pavilion website. See you on the ice!