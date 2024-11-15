Prince William County Looking to Fill These Board, Commission Vacancies

Prince William County has several boards, commissions and committees that work to inform the Board of County Supervisors (BOCS) decisions by studying issues, plans and policies.

There are several vacancies in the county, and here’s a comprehensive list of the immediate openings with the roles and responsibilities. For information on expired or ending terms, please visit the boards, commissions and committees website.

If residents are interested in participating on any of these bodies, they should contact their Board Supervisor or Chair At-Large DeShundra Jefferson.

Agricultural and Forestal Districts Advisory Committee

To advise the local governing body and the local Planning Commission on land use policies in relation to other land use actions that relate to the conservation and protection of agricultural and forestall lands in Prince William County.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? As necessary, to review petitions to establish or change agricultural or forestal districts.

Architectural Review Board

Administer County ordinance which delineates historical sites and adjacent historical districts. Review and approve certificates of appropriateness to erect, reconstruct, alter or restore a building or structure, including signs, in Historical Overlay Districts. Reviews National Register nominations. Provides advice on historic preservation issues to the BOCS. Maintains the County’s “Certified Local Government” status provided by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

How many vacancies? Two.

Two. When do they meet? As needed; meets a minimum of four times per year.

Board of Zoning Appeals

Review and decide appeals of zoning determinations and variances to zoning provisions.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? Third Monday of each month at 2 p.m.

Cherry Hill Community Development Authority

The CDA is organized for the purpose of exercising all powers granted by the Act, including financing, funding, planning, establishing, acquiring, constructing or reconstructing, enlarging, equipping, operating and maintaining all or a portion of the infrastructure improvements generally described in the Petition to create the CDA, as amended by addendum to Petition. The CDA shall have all the powers granted to a “community development authority” under the Act. Creation of an Authority to provide public facilities and improvements within the District through a special assessment; established in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding in conformance with Prince William County’s Policy Guidelines for Approval of the Creation of a CDA, Res. No. 97-989 (Dec. 2, 1997), as amended by Ord. No. 98-101 (Dec. 15, 1998).

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? As needed.

Commission on Aging

Identify and promote better understanding of the problems of the aging in the County, Manassas and Manassas Park; plan and promote programs meeting needs of elderly; serve in an advisory capacity to BOCS and Prince William Area Agency on Aging.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? Fourth Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m.

Community Policy and Management Team For Comprehensive Services Act- At-Risk Youth & Families

The General Assembly of Virginia has passed the Comprehensive Services Act for At-Risk Youth and Families which requires local governments to change the way they fund and provide services to at-risk youth and their families to achieve child-centered, family-focused, community-based services for these children and their families.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? Third Thursday of each month.

Fire Prevention Code Appeals Board

Each governing body that enforces the Statewide Fire Prevention Code must establish a Local Board of Fire Prevention Code Appeals to hear appeals of the fire marshal’s decisions concerning the application of the Statewide Fire Prevention Code.

How many vacancies? Three.

Three. When do they meet? As needed.

Housing Board

To establish a separate administrative Housing Board responsible for overseeing and directing the implementation of housing and community development programs administered by OHCD; expenditure of housing funds, as budgeted and appropriated by the BOCS; and the development of recommendations and goals to address housing needs in Prince William County; effective June 1, 2007, subject to Memorandum of Agreement and Housing Board Bylaws.

How many vacancies? Two.

Two. When do they meet? Second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Joint Recreation Center Advisory Board

Provide operational and policy advice to George Mason University. George Mason University operates this facility.

How many vacancies? Two

Two When do they meet? Quarterly.

Lake Jackson Sanitary District Advisory Committee

To provide advice and recommendations to the Board of County Supervisors on the operation of the Lake Jackson Sanitary District and any service district that may be created for the maintenance of roads in Lake Jackson.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? Second Tuesday of every other month at 7:30 p.m.

Library Board

Provide guidance and direction on the management of the library system.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? Fourth Thursday of each month between January and October. The Library Board combines the November and December meetings and holds one combined meeting on the first Thursday of every December.

Manassas Regional Airport Commission

Manage the Manassas Regional Airport by overseeing the operation and maintenance of existing and future facilities to ensure the enforcement of the Minimum Standards and the Rules and Regulations of the Airport as adopted and subsequently amended, and to discharge the responsibilities as delegated by City Council.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? Third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

Metropolitan Washington Council Of Governments

To provide policy guidance to Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and its member local governments.

How many vacancies? One.

Committee for Persons with Disabilities

To act in an advisory capacity to provide a central focus and coordination in reviewing all disability-related issues brought before the County government.

How many vacancies? Four.

Four. When do they meet? First Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m.

Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission

To develop and implement the transportation plan on a regional basis.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? First Thursday of each month.

Prince William County Arts Council

The Council shall promote and support local artists and arts organizations and enlighten and educate audiences about the arts in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park, hereinafter referred to as the Greater Prince William Area.

How many vacancies? Two.

Two. When do they meet? Second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Prince William County Trails And Blueways Council

The Council’s purpose is to serve as an advisory group to the BOCS, and shall support development and growth of trails and blueways within Prince William County. Other services may include, but not limited to, the following: publicity, promotion and community outreach.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? At least eight meetings annually.

Prince William Parkway District Advisory Board

To advise the Parkway District Commission on matters affecting the District.

How many vacancies? Three.

Three. When do they meet? As needed.

Prince William Water

Provide water and sewer utilities to County residents.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? Second Thursdays of each month at 7:30 p.m.

Racial and Social Justice Commission

The Racial and Social Justice Commission will initially examine the state of racial and social justice for people of color in the areas of policing, the provision of government services and public education, subject to the establishment of a partnership with the Prince William School System.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? Third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Regional – Health Systems Agency of Northern Virginia

Plan for orderly development of health care facilities in Northern Virginia, principally hospitals and nursing homes.

How many vacancies? Three.

Three. When do they meet? Second Monday of each month at 8 p.m.

Route 234 Bypass Transportation Improvement District Advisory Board

How many vacancies? Six.

Six. When do they meet? As needed.

Social Services Advisory Board

To interest itself in all matters pertaining to the public assistance and social services need by people of PWC. Monitor the formulation and implementation of public and social services programs. Meet with local gov’t official or his/her designee who constitutes the local Board at least four times a year for purpose of making policy recommendations on policy matters concerning the dept. Promote a positive image of the department through advocacy and education for the community. Act as a conduit from citizens to the members of the BOCS on needs for social services within the community. Provide input to BOCS on adoption of four-year County Strategic Plan. Provide input to the Director of Social Services on annual budget recommendations to CXO as part of the budget process. Present annual report concerning the administration of the public assistance and social services programs. Recommend two members to serve on the County Executive’s hiring panel for selection of Social Services Director. Submit to BOCS other reports the Advisory Board deems appropriate.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? First and third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Stafford Regional Airport Authority

To acquire, construct, maintain and operate an airport. Seven members, four members appointed by Stafford, two members appointed by Prince William and one member appointed by the City of Fredericksburg.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? Second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m.

Taxicab Review Board

To consider and act upon applications for Certificates of Public Convenience and Necessity and appeals from actions to the Taxicab Inspector’s Office; and to review and update Chapter 27 of the Taxicab Ordinance.

How many vacancies? Three.

Three. When do they meet? On call by chairman.

Tourism Industry Advisory Board

The Advisory Board is comprised of eleven members who represent the interests of local tourism industry organizations and stakeholders within Prince William County and shall advise the BOCS, the County Executive and the Director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development and Tourism on matters related to promoting Prince William County as a tourism destination in accordance with Virginia Code Section 58.1-3819. The Advisory Board shall assist staff in the Prince William County Office of Tourism in identifying and securing new tourism opportunities.

How many vacancies? Three.

Three. When do they meet? Quarterly.

Virginia Gateway Community Development Authority

Creation of an Authority to provide public facilities and improvements within the District through a special assessment; established in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding in conformance with Prince William County’s Policy Guidelines for Approval of the Creation of a CDA.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When do they meet? As needed.

Weapons Control Committee

Study requests of the Board of County Supervisors and citizens relevant to the Weapons Control Ordinance.

How many vacancies? Two.

Two. When do they meet? As needed.

Wetlands Board

Review and approve all (nonexempt) construction activities proposed for intertidal area. Appeal of Board decisions made to Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

How many vacancies? Two.

Two. When do they meet? As needed.

Zoning Ordinance Advisory Committee

Review and comment on existing regulations and recommended revisions to the Zoning Ordinance and the Design and Construction Standards Manual. Provide continuity between the Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Ordinance and the Design Construction Standards Manual.