New Hybrid Plane Unveiled in Manassas

On Wednesday, Electra, headquartered in Manassas, revealed the design of its new EL9 Ultra Short hybrid, nine-passenger aircraft.

More than 300 people were at the unveiling of the new aircraft in Manassas, including industry professionals, partners, customers and government officials.

According to a press release from Electra, the hybrid aircraft will be able to conduct “ultra-short” takeoffs and landings in soccer field-size spaces, which were previously limited to helicopter landings.

“This unlocks thousands of new locations for direct air service, including small regional airports or unconventional sites like grass fields or parking lots, offering seamless point-to-point regional connectivity for both passengers and cargo,” the press release stated.

The EL9 also operates with lower carbon emissions and noise than conventional planes. The press release stated the plane can recharge while in flight.

“[Wednesday’s] reveal of the EL9 showcases the dedication of our incredible team and partners,” said Marc Allen, CEO of Electra. “This aircraft is more than a new design — it’s the gateway to a cleaner, quieter and more affordable future for regional travel.”

THe plane can take off and land in 150 feet and cruises at 175 knots. The EL9 has the capacity for nine passengers and a cargo weight limited to 3,000 pounds. So far, Electra has received more than 2,100 orders from 52 global operators. The first test flights are planned for 2027, with certification and service entry anticipated in 2029.