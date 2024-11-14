It’s FREE to Post Your Events

We’re really focused on the events calendar because we use it to write our popular upcoming events posts, like this one. Posting your event to the calendar is free, so if you’re a business or organization with an upcoming community event, please post!

Before we get to the weekend, I’ll see you around town on Friday at the ribbon cutting for a $54 million commuter garage in Woodbridge and later in Manassas at the Leadership Prince William Emerging Leaders graduation ceremony. Please say hello!

-Uriah