Human Rights Commission Welcomes Largest Student Cohort

Prince William County’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) recently welcomed its largest Student Leadership Council (SLC) with 67 students.

The SLC welcomed its first cohort of students in 2015, and in its nine years, this year’s cohort has the largest group of students across the county’s public and private schools and home school students. The council is comprised of sophomores, juniors and seniors.

The council is meant to help students “develop leadership skills and learn about county government through the lens of human rights,” a county press release stated. Students will learn about equity and inclusion; the United States Equal Opportunity Commission; the Fair Housing Act; and the rights and responsibilities in the workplace.

As part of their work in the SLC, students will engage in discussions and learn differing perspectives, then will present their hopes for the community’s future to the HRC.

“The power of citizens and residents being engaged in county government is very important, and it was the citizens and residents of Prince William County in 1991 that filled this room and told the Board of County Supervisors, ‘Yes, we want a human rights commission with enforcement power in Prince William County,” Curtis Porter, the HRC Chair said at the SLC’s meeting.

Chris Shorter, the county executive, encouraged the SLC representatives for the work they’ve already done.

“You are already making a difference in the lives of people around you. You are already the hopes and dreams of your parents and your school administrators right now,” Shorter said. “Thank you all for your interest. Thank you all for the journey that you are about to go on. A year with us in this program, learning about human rights and civil rights is going to be meaningful to you, but it’s meaningful to us. It is meaningful to the future of this county.”

The current cohort will last until April 2025, and a new application cycle for the 10th cohort will be next fall.