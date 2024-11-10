New Leadership on the Horizon for Manassas Park

Following the Tuesday, November 5, 2025, General Election, Manassas Park will see a new mayor and a fresh face on the city council. Democrat Alanna M. Mensing, who ran unopposed, will assume the mayoral role, succeeding outgoing Mayor Jeanette Rishell. Mensing received 83.87% of the vote, marking a significant shift as Rishell, mayor since 2016, did not seek re-election this year.

Mensing, who has been involved in city government, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She has served as Vice Mayor from 2022 to 2024 and has been a city council member since 2019. Additionally, she sits on the Manassas Park Planning Commission and previously served a term on the city’s school board. Outside of her public service, Mensing is a self-employed music teacher, offering lessons to local children and teaching piano at the Manassas Park Community Center from 2015 to 2020. She has resided in Manassas Park since 2009.

Democrat-endorsed Stacy J. Seiberling, who received 22.53% of the votes, will join the council. She brings a strong background in public service and local involvement. Seiberling has been a Manassas Park resident since

1999, serving on the Manassas Park School Board and the city’s Social Services Committee. She also has extensive experience in IT solutions, government management, and project management and holds a PMP certification. As a council member, Seiberling intends to prioritize fiscal responsibility, improve government transparency, and focus on community-driven solutions.

Returning to the council are two incumbents, Yesenia E. “Yesy” Amaya and Darryl G. Moore were re-elected. Amaya, originally from El Salvador, has been a Manassas Park resident since 2001. She brings business experience from owning and operating a bakery in Prince William County and an event venue with her sister. She captured 26.51% of the vote. Moore, a seasoned policy expert with 13 years in management with the Oakland Housing Authority and former Berkeley, California, city council member, garnered 26.25%.

Independent candidate Laura H. Hampton lost her re-election bid. Hampton, a lifelong Manassas Park resident, has served on the council since 2021. She is well-known for her advocacy work, including founding local initiatives like the Manassas Park Community Maintenance Group and Keep the Park Beautiful.

This election ushers in a blend of continuity and new perspectives for Manassas Park. Mensing is poised to lead the city into its next chapter as mayor, and Seiberling is adding her expertise to the governing body. The new council will focus on local issues, aiming to make the city a better place to live and work.

Federal and state

Democrats kept their stronghold in Manassas Park as Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic candidates continued to secure significant leads over their Republican counterparts despite a stronger showing from former President Donald Trump in neighboring Prince William County.

In the Presidential race, Harris captured 58.57% of the vote in Manassas Park with 3,341 votes, while Trump followed with 38.50% and 2,196 votes. The outcome highlights the challenges Republicans face in gaining traction in this Democratic-leaning area, even as Trump’s performance across Prince William County showed marked improvement over previous years. According to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), Trump narrowed the Democratic lead in Prince William County, winning 40% of the vote compared to his 36% share in 2020. Vice President Harris, meanwhile, won 57% of the county, a six-point drop from President Joe Biden’s 2020 win.

In the race for U.S. Senate, winning incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine maintained a comfortable lead, receiving 63.38% of the vote (3,545 votes) in Manassas Park. Republican challenger Hung Cao garnered 36.15% (2,022 votes). Kaine’s stronghold reflects the Democratic presence in this Senate seat and adds momentum for his party at the state level.

For the 10th District House of Representatives seat, Democratic candidate Suhas Subramanyam received 59.40% of the Manassas Park vote, totaling 3,281 votes. His Republican opponent, Mike Clancy, received 39.95%, or 2,207 votes. This demonstrates a similar trend to the Senate race, with Democratic support prevailing in the district. Subramanyam will replace the retiring Jennifer Wexton (D) who did not seek re-eleciton.

These results come amid a new alliance for local Republicans. In October, the Prince William County Republican Committee announced that it merged with the Manassas Park Republican Committee. The consolidation aims to strengthen the Republican base in Prince William County and Manassas Park as the party seeks to build on Trump’s gains.