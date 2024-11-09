Weekend Events: Veterans Day Ceremony, Senior Resource Fair, Kids’ Storytime, and More

Looking for things to do this weekend? Here’s what’s happening:

Saturday, November 9:

– Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St, Manassas, VA 20110

Join the community to honor our veterans with a special ceremony that includes guest speakers, musical performances, and a moment of reflection.

– Senior Life Resource Fair

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket, VA 20169

This fair offers resources for seniors, including health screenings, informational booths, and workshops aimed at enhancing quality of life.

– Spanish Storytime

Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Location: Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Families are invited to enjoy stories and songs in Spanish, helping children build bilingual literacy and appreciation for diverse cultures.

– “Celebrating Grace and Joy” Artist Reception

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

Meet local artists and view artwork that explores themes of grace and joy. Light refreshments will be served.

– Kid’s Author Talk with Annemarie Cake

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Children’s author Annemarie Cake will discuss her latest book, followed by a Q&A session and book signing.

– Mandy Gonzalez in Concert

Time: 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA 20110

Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez performs songs from her career, including hits from “Hamilton” and “In the Heights.”

Sunday, November 10:

While no one has posted events to our calendar for Sunday, it’s a great day to explore local parks, visit museums, or try out one of the area’s many restaurants. It’s FREE to post events!

Monday, November 11:

Don’t forget about the Fredericksburg Veterans Day Parade! Fredericksburg will host its annual Veteran’s Day procession at 10 a.m., beginning at Memorial Park (Kenmore Park) on Kenmore Avenue and ending at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial on George Street. The procession will travel down Washington Avenue from Mary Ball Street to George Street, ending around 10:30, with the Veteran’s Day Commemoration beginning at 10:45 at the War Memorial. Streets will not be closed for the procession, but a rolling police escort will accompany the walkers.

Groups are encouraged to register online to participate. Veterans who cannot complete the walk may travel on a VIP bus provided by Trolley of Fredericksburg. The VIP bus is for veterans only, and seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information and additional events, visit our event calendar.