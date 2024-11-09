Dumfries-area Supervisor to Speak at Virginia Association of Counties

Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will speak at the Virginia Association of Counties annual conference on November 10 through 12.

The organization that supports county officials and advocates for the interests of local counties is holding its 90th annual conference. This year’s will be held at the Omni Homestead Resort in Bath County. The organization aims to discuss topics across Virginia’s various regions, such as education, health and human resources, agriculture, and more.

Bailey, representing the Dumfries area in the Potomac Magisterial District, will moderate a discussion regarding the multimodal transportation infrastructure throughout Virginia. Victory Gary, also a regional director for Prince William, will moderate a discourse about public health and ways to maintain and improve the safety of Virginia’s communities.