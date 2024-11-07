Plan your holiday party with RSVP Catering

Whipped Brie and Cranberry Walnut Rusk RSVP Catering Potato and Caviar Crisp RSVP Catering

The holiday season is fast approaching and with Thanksgiving arriving later this month, December will be here before you know it. Before you’ve even packed away the turkey carving knife and gravy boat, it’ll be time to start planning your holiday party.

But don’t worry — contact RSVP Catering, and we’ll take care of all your holiday celebration needs!

The end of the year is full of festive celebrations, and whether you’re planning an intimate family gathering or an impressive company holiday party there’s a lot to consider, but with RSVP Catering by your side, you can relax and enjoy the process.

As one of the region’s premier catering services, trusted by both corporations and wedding planners, RSVP offers a wide range of elegant menus for in-home parties and off-site corporate events. Whatever your budget, RSVP Catering ensures your celebration is seamless, sophisticated, and stress-free.

If you’re looking to design a custom menu that reflects your style or prefer one of RSVP’s chef-curated prix fixe reception menus, RSVP Catering has options that suit every need. You focus on what to wear, and let us worry about the rest.

Just a few standout items from this year’s Holiday Menu include the savory Sunday Parm Station with crispy chicken cutlets and creamy Stracciatella, our festive Bubble Bar cocktail station to keep your spirits high, and the indulgent Chocolate Grazing Table filled with holiday chocolates and house-made confections. And for dessert lovers, you won’t want to miss the Melt-A-Way Tiramisu Bar or our fan-favorite Build Your Own Sicilian Cannoli Cart — you might just need to have both!

If you’re planning a holiday celebration at home or in the office, RSVP Catering is ready to bring the magic to your table. Let us handle the details so you can enjoy every moment of the season.