Local Reactions to Regional, National Election Results

With local Democratic victories and federal Republican victories, a large swath of elected officials and political groups took to X — formerly Twitter — to express gratitude, sadness and to celebrate.

Thank you, Virginia. It’s an honor to be your Senator. pic.twitter.com/iyVvFj5uVO — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 6, 2024

Nationally, I'm at a lost for words, so I'm focusing on Virginia broadly and SD-30 specifically.

Locally, our Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park Democrats swept the seats they contested: 2 mayors, 6 city council seats (3 per city) and 3/4 of the Manassas School Board seats. ? — Sen. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) November 6, 2024

I am honored and humbled that the people of Virginia’s 10th District put their trust in me to take on the toughest fights and deliver results in Congress. This district is my home. I got married here, my wife Miranda and I are raising our daughters here, and the issues our… pic.twitter.com/rV1Kez0Evn — Suhas Subramanyam (@SuhasforVA) November 6, 2024

CONGRATULATIONS @SuhasforVA! I couldn’t be prouder to call Suhas my next Congressman, and to have him carry on my legacy fighting for the families of #VA10. Suhas is going to be an outstanding leader who will bring our community together. pic.twitter.com/NBu4DdXw1R — Jennifer Wexton (@JenniferWexton) November 6, 2024

Congratulations @SuhasforVA! Mid-and-Western Prince William County will be well-served. Thank you again, @JenniferWexton for your years of service to our shared constituents. https://t.co/eP5qdJS1Sv — Kenny A. Boddye (@KennyBoddye) November 6, 2024

The #Latino Vote….Historic Shift, 41%!!! Hard working folks who love America and know in their hearts, we deserve so much more. Gracias mi gente hermosa! ???? pic.twitter.com/2Lr82m1fA3 — Yesli Vega (@yestoyesli) November 6, 2024

Congratulations to the Congressman-Elect for Virginia's 7th District: @YVindman! Thank you to @SpanbergerForVA for helping to pave the way to keeping VA-7 blue through your tireless service to our shared constituents! https://t.co/eNQrfoBVNT — Kenny A. Boddye (@KennyBoddye) November 6, 2024